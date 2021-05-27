Analytics FC Partner with ECA as Part of the ‘Be a Changemaker’ Strategy

Why all the buzz around pursuing group-based policy management to achieve zero trust?. Adopting zero-trust initiatives and best practices is all the rage. And rightly so. With network environments continuously growing in terms of both size and complexity, abolishing the notion of trust outright is a great way to prevent breaches, contain unwelcome lateral movement, and protect the ever-growing volume of sensitive data that traverses modern enterprise environments. Simply put, applying “never trust; always verify” to anyone and any device attempting to access an enterprise network is a no-brainer nowadays. So much so that every organization must be doing it, right?