Analytics FC Partner with ECA as Part of the ‘Be a Changemaker’ Strategy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalytics FC are pleased to announce a ground-breaking new service partnership with the European Club Association (ECA). The partnership is focused on Women’s football clubs within the ECA’s network. The ECA’s membership spans over 230 clubs, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Ajax and Lyon. As part of the partnership, ECA member clubs can secure a subscription to Analytics FC’s TransferLab data analytics platform.

