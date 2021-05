On April 21, 2021, retired Police K-9 Anna, Adrian Thompson of the Anna 4 Paws Foundation and Dr. Margaret Trumble from Avenue Animal Wellness + Emergency met with Sheriff Jerry Turlich at the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office (PPSO) Headquarters to donate a first aid kit for PPSO K-9 Tesla. Along with the donation of the bag, PPSO K-9 Deputy Joseph Francis will receive K-9 First-Aid instruction from Dr. Margaret Trumble. The donated K-9 first aid kit was sponsored by Belle Chasse Animal Hospital, who has pledged to keep the kit up-to-date and replace any expired or used supplies at no cost to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office or the Anna 4 Paws Foundation.