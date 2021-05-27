I Think New Pokémon Snap Is Making Me a Worse Photographer

The original Pokemon Snap is a title that I played very enthusiastically as a kid and still think about today. Even though it was a fairly short affair, I squeezed as much gameplay out of it as any person reasonably could have, determined to uncover its secrets and photograph every Pokemon in the game. At many times throughout the past, I’ve been expecting Nintendo to announce a sequel, but that announcement only recently came after literal decades if waiting. After waiting 22 years to play New Pokemon Snap, I can safely say that Nintendo made us wait far too long for a new entry in this delightful sub-series.