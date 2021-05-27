I Think New Pokémon Snap Is Making Me a Worse Photographer
If I were to show my New Pokémon Snap gallery to my high school photography teacher, I do not think he would be pleased. Holly, he would say, you forgot the rule of thirds, this lighting is terrible, and why does your subject’s face take up most of the photo? Then he would shake his head at me like Professor Oak, reward me 0 points, and suggest that I try again. If my New Pokémon Snap photos were of anything other than rare Pokémon, they’d be supremely disappointing.www.pastemagazine.com