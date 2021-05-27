newsbreak-logo
Business

How to set a budget target

By Joseph Coletti
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 3 days ago
The Taxpayer Bill of Rights proposed in SB717 includes language that, if adopted, would preempt the kind of debate currently raging between the Senate and House over how to calculate the spending limit for a year. It would be a good addition to statute regardless what happens with the constitutional amendment.

@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

#Debt Service#Infrastructure#Constitutional Amendment#Budget Spending#Fiscal Year#State Spending#Capital Spending#Inflation#Sb717#House#Fy#The Senate#Bill Of Rights#Statute#July#Population#Debate#Language
PoliticsDaily News

Gov. Walz reaches budget target agreement with legislature

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he reached a bipartisan budget agreement with the state legislature Monday, May 17. The global budget targets will focus on supporting working families, schools and small businesses, according to a Monday release. “This bipartisan budget confronts the challenges we face today while investing in the...
Educationmnsenaterepublicans.com

Gazelka Statement on Global Budget Targets

ST. PAUL, MN – Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R- East Gull Lake) released the following statement in response to the global budget targets agreed to by Gazelka, Speaker Hortman, and Governor Walz:. “In January, we set out our Minnesota Priorities: Balance the budget without raising taxes, recover from COVID, and...
Hadley, MAamherstbulletin.com

Budget set for Town Meeting voters in Hadley

HADLEY — An $18.06 million municipal operating budget that would raise property taxes by about $150 a year for the typical homeowner will be brought to annual Town Meeting later this month. A year after town officials developed a budget in the midst of the pandemic that kept property taxes...
Politicsthelandonline.com

Governor, state leaders reach budget target agreements

Minnesota’s government leaders announced a budget framework Monday on a $52 billion two-year budget, moving one step closer toward finalizing that budget before the current one expires at the end of next month. House and Senate leaders and Gov. Tim Walz say the state’s budget will include “historic” investments in...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Public Hearings Set to Open Today On City’s Operating Budget

The City Council on Monday is expected to open an ongoing series of public hearings on the city’s operating budget, which will continue until June 21, just prior to the start of fiscal year on July 1. The proposed operating budget — including city-affiliated agencies and the city’s Capital Improvement...
Troy, NYwamc.org

School Budget, Board Votes Set For Tuesday In New York

New Yorkers on Tuesday will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of local boards of education. With the pandemic fading, voters will be able to cast ballots in person on Tuesday at their school district's designated polling places. Foundation Aid from the state budget passed in April is...
Nevada Appeal

Legislative branch budget set at $73.88 million for biennium

The money committees have signed off on a total $73.88 million budget to fund the legislative branch for the coming two years. Legislative Counsel Director Brenda Erdoes told the joint money committee meeting that includes $1.96 million in federal stimulus cash. Because of the federal cash infusion, the total is...
PoliticsSFGate

Legislative panel to hammer out compromise state budget plan

BOSTON (AP) — The debate over a new state budget now heads to a Legislative conference committee after the Massachusetts Senate this week passed its version of the $47.7 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year beginning July 1. The Senate added $63.7 million to the proposed budget over the...
Income Taxdeweycountyrecord.com

State Budget Set, Interim Study Suggestions Sought as Lawmakers Near Adjournment

The leadership at the Oklahoma State Capitol last week reached an agreement on a Fiscal Year 2022 budget. In this proposal, key elements of this $8.3 billion spending package:. • Increases in common education funding by $171.8 million, or 6%, to a record high of $3.2 billion, triggering class size reductions in kindergarten and first grade.
Melrose, MAWicked Local

Proposed Melrose budget set at $91 million

Mayor Paul Brodeur proposed the city’s $91 million operating budget at the joint City Council and School Committee meeting on May 17, the first in a weeks-long series of hearings to set the city's spending for Fiscal Year 2022. “What a difference from a year ago,” Brodeur said in his...
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

City Budget on Target; Second Quarter Financial Report Given

The City’s second quarter financial report was presented to the City Council Monday by City Budget Office staff. Revenues and expenditures across most of the City’s five major operating funds (General, Water and Sewer, Solid Waste Services, Golf and Hotel/Motel Tax) are performing within budget parameters for fiscal year 2020-21. Revenues are above second quarter projections for the General Fund, but the City took a conservative approach to all revenue projections as part of the 2020-21 budget development process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Fairfield, CTwlad.com

In-person town meeting set in New Fairfield on proposed budget

The New Fairfield Board of Selectmen has set an in-person town meeting date for the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. The gathering will be held May 27th at 7pm. The New Fairfield Board of Finance signed off on a $58.2 million plan, which would increase taxes 2.98 percent. The school budget would be $45.3 million and the town budget would be $12.9 million for the coming year. The Finance Board trimmed $224,000 from the proposed municipal budget and $1 million from the plan presented by the Board of Education. The leading factor in the tax rate increase is debt service coming up for the two new schools. Just .17 of the nearly 3 percent increase is to cover payroll, non-payroll, medical, and capital and non-recurring increases.
Daily Iberian

Louisiana Legislature passes $38.3B state budget with 2 weeks to spare

(The Center Square) – The Louisiana Legislature unanimously approved a $38.3 billion state budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. More than half of the spending comes from the federal government, including one-time federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus money. “There is a lot of money to appropriate...
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Set it and Forget it: Tax Rate, Budgets and Nonprofits

BLDG Memphis’ Deveney Perry and Stand for Children Tennessee’s Cardell Orrin join host Eric Barnes to discuss the budget priorities for 2021-22 budgets for the City of Memphis and Shelby County. In addition, guests talk about local economic issues the new budgets are and are not addressing.
Austin, TXFort Bend Herald

SENATE APPROVES MAJOR SPENDING BILLS

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed the session's two major appropriations bills: one that sets the state budget for the next two years and another to align state accounts with what was budgeted in 2019. That latter bill, HB 2, was also amended to require legislative input on allocation of discretionary federal aid dollars, ensuring that the governor has to call lawmakers back into Austin to deal with billions in pandemic relief funds expected to arrive in Texas after the session ends on May 31st. This guarantees the commitment Governor Greg Abbott made to legislative leadership last week when he promised to add federal aid spending to the agenda of a special session he must call this fall to deal with redistricting. "Any money that we have discretion over, we will now hold back until there is a gubernatorial-called special session," said Senate Finance Committee chair and Flower Mound Senator Jane Nelson.
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Council set to consider proposed budget plan

City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney presented a proposed budget Monday to the City Council and the viewing audience that calls for a $3 a month increase in the residential solid waste rollout cart fee. Small-Toney said she wants to use such additional revenue in the fiscal year 2021-22 to expand municipal...