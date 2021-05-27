Javier Báez Goes Full ‘El Mago' With Incredible Baserunning Play vs. Pirates
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez has pulled off some incredible plays in his career, but on Thursday he accomplished something that will probably blow the minds of fans. With Willson Contreras on second base in the third inning of the Cubs’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Báez hit a weak chopper to Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzalez. The third baseman scooped the ball up and made the throw to first, but the toss was slightly errant, pulling Will Craig off the back.www.nbcchicago.com