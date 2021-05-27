Javier Báez Goes Full ‘El Mago' With Incredible Baserunning Play vs. Pirates

Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester on Monday night returns to Wrigley Field to face his former team, the Chicago Cubs, for the first time since departing via free agency this past offseason. Lester, now 37, was key member of the Cubs teams that from 2015 through 2020 racked up five postseason appearances and three NL Central titles and in 2016 won the World Series for the first time in more than 100 years. Lester's signing prior to the 2015 season at a cost of $155 million over six years signaled that the Cubs were serious about winning a championship.