Diversity, equity and inclusion update: May 2021 edition
Editor’s note: This is the first in a monthly series of campus updates on diversity, equity and inclusion. This series will continue throughout the year. As the campus transitions from the 2020–21 academic year to the summer ahead, CU Boulder continues its ongoing diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives while acknowledging the challenges and pain being experienced by many members of the campus and Boulder community.www.colorado.edu