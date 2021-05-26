CREW Chicago presenting ‘The Color of Law’ program on June 8
CREW Chicago, as part of its ongoing efforts to examine the systemic inequities in commercial real estate, is proud to sponsor an exclusive virtual presentation by Richard Rothstein, author of THE COLOR OF LAW: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, on June 8 from 11:30 to 12:30. The program is a natural follow up to CREW Chicago’s previous programs examining the long term impacts of redlining and Chicago’s history of predatory home contract sales.rejournals.com