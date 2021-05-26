Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

CREW Chicago presenting ‘The Color of Law’ program on June 8

rejournals.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCREW Chicago, as part of its ongoing efforts to examine the systemic inequities in commercial real estate, is proud to sponsor an exclusive virtual presentation by Richard Rothstein, author of THE COLOR OF LAW: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, on June 8 from 11:30 to 12:30. The program is a natural follow up to CREW Chicago’s previous programs examining the long term impacts of redlining and Chicago’s history of predatory home contract sales.

rejournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
State
California State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Berkeley, IL
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Color Of Law#Commercial Real Estate#Color#California Law#State Law#Federal Law#Federal Case Law#The New York Times#African Americans#The Haas Institute#University Of California#Crew Chicago#Law#Scholars#Discriminatory Practices#Segregation#Baltimore#Public Policy#Exclusionary Covenants#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Automatically Places Some Students of Color Into Military-run Classes

Students at smaller high schools on the South and West sides are being automatically put into JROTC, which is a program designed in part to recruit students for the military. According to data and interviews, hundreds of Chicago students enrolled at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Prep on Chicago’s South Side and at least nine other predominantly Black and Latino high schools are being automatically put in JROTC each year. The program was designed in part to recruit students for the military. The practice is currently being investigated by the school district’s inspector general.
HomelessWTOP

Housing program for transgender men of color coming to DC

A nonprofit that has worked for years serving D.C.’s LGBTQ+ homeless youth community is now trying to reach out to a group that the organization admits is often neglected. The Wanda Alston Foundation is launching a new two-year transitional housing facility specifically for transgender men of color. “We are so...
Birmingham, ALMarietta Daily Journal

Chicago law firm opening Birmingham practice

A Chicago-based national law firm has opened a Birmingham office and named a partner. Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann has joined the firm of DiCello Levitt Gutzler as a partner in its new Birmingham office, located at 420 20th St. N., Suite 2525, in the Shipt Tower. Debrosse, a member of...
InternetWashington Times-Herald

Watch June SHIP presentations on Facebook

This month the Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will continue hosting live Medicare related video events on Facebook. You can interact and ask questions during SHIP’s Facebook Live events. All events start at 10 a.m. (ET) so please mark your calendar. To connect with SHIP on Facebook go to https://www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP .
PoliticsThe Guardian

Chicago mayor sued by journalist for limiting interviews to reporters of color

A white reporter for a rightwing media outlet founded by the Fox News host Tucker Carlson has sued Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, over her temporary decision to grant interviews only to journalists of color. Thomas Catenacci and the Daily Caller News Foundation argue in the lawsuit that Lightfoot discriminated against...
Congress & CourtsTimes Daily

Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has halted a loan forgiveness program for farmers of color in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Chicago, ILPosted by
UPI News

Colorful 'Candy Land House' for sale in Chicago

June 10 (UPI) -- A pastel-colored Chicago home popularly known as the "Candy Land House" is up for sale, with the real estate agent comparing it to a life-sized "Barbie's dream home." The house in the Roger's Park neighborhood was built in 1891 and was remodeled into a pastel work...
Minoritieswashingtoninformer.com

Recent & Recommended Books on Black Homeownership

Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, reeling from a wave of urban uprisings, politicians finally worked to end the practice of redlining. Reasoning that the turbulence could be calmed by turning Black city-dwellers into homeowners, they passed the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, and set about establishing policies to induce mortgage lenders and the real estate industry to treat Black homebuyers equally. The disaster that ensued revealed that racist exclusion had not been eradicated, but rather transmuted into a new phenomenon of predatory inclusion. Race for Profit uncovers how exploitative real estate practices continued well after housing discrimination was banned. The same racist structures and individuals remained intact after redlining’s end, and close relationships between regulators and the industry created incentives to ignore improprieties.
Brainerd, MNPine And Lakes News

Author Diane Wilson presents at virtual author program

Minnesota author Diane Wilson will discuss her new novel “The Seed Keeper.” from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 21. A Novel spanning several generations, “The Seed Keeper” follows a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most. In the novel, Rosalie Iron Wing has grown up in the woods with her father, Ray, a former science teacher who tells her stories of plants, of the stars, of the origins of the Dakota people. Until, one morning, Ray doesn’t return from checking his traps. Told she has no family, Rosalie is sent to live with a foster family in nearby Mankato—where the reserved, bookish teenager meets rebellious Gaby Makespeace, in a friendship that transcends the damaged legacies they’ve inherited.
Boston, MAeastietimes.com

June Programming at the MFA

This month, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), hosts its ninth annual Juneteenth—the MFA’s first in-person community celebration in over a year—and continues its partnership with the Roxbury International Film Festival (RIFF). Additional virtual events include a program hosted by the Center for Netherlandish Art, the annual Daphne Farago Fund Lecture featuring three contemporary artists working in jewelry, and a series of conversations in conjunction with the MFA’s upcoming outdoor project, Garden for Boston.
Indiana StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

State health insurance program, SHIP, presentations on Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will continue hosting live Medicare-related video events on Facebook this month. People can interact and ask questions during SHIP’s Facebook Live events. All events start at 10 a.m. (Eastern time) and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP. All of the video...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

New City Program To Encourage Vaccination In Communities of Color Begins

The latest effort to encourage people of color and non-English speakers in Los Angeles to receive a coronavirus vaccine began Thursday. The goal of the VaxUp LA COVID-19 public outreach and education awareness campaign is to ensure equitable distribution of available vaccines and reliable information on COVID-19 and vaccines to make sure residents are informed and prepared.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

chicago sanctuary laws

A study released this week suggests lingering loopholes allow Chicago police to share information with federal immigration authorities, despite activists’ hard-fought victory to strengthen the city’s sanctuary protections this year.
Washtenaw County, MIlegalnews.com

'Litigation Interest and Risk Assessment' will be the focus of June 9 online program presented by WCBA and ADR?Section of State Bar

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan and the Washtenaw County Bar Association will present "How to Help Your Clients Make Good Decisions Using Litigation Interest and Risk Assessment (LIRA) Techniques," featuring best-selling author John Lande. The program is set Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Collegescmac.tv

Central Valley Journalists of Color Program

If you or someone you know is interested in pursuing a career in journalism, this new program might be a great place to start!. The Central Valley Journalists of Color program is a new collaboration between The kNOw, Fresno State, and Fresno City College. Participants will receive journalism training, academic support, and a total of $2700 each year!
Chicago, ILuic.edu

University of Illinois Chicago launches Online MBA program

The University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration announced today an Online Master of Business Administration, or MBA, degree program. The UIC Online MBA joins the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree completion program, which is ranked No. 2 nationally by U.S. News & World Report; the campus-based MBA program, and six specialized master’s programs serving the more than 800 graduate students in the college.
Gettysburg, PAgettysburgian.com

Gettysburg Appoints Inaugural Director of Gender Equity and LGBTQIA+ Life

Starting June 1, Amanda Del Gaudio began as Gettysburg’s inaugural Director of Gender Equity and LGBTQIA+ Life. Del Gaudio formerly served as the Assistant Director of LGBTQ+ Advocacy and Awareness at Hofstra University. Del Gaudio’s role entails leadership over initiatives for the Women’s Center and LGBTQIA+ Life. In an Instagram...
CollegesNew York Post

Yale isn’t America’s only top institution facing a meltdown

Yale University appears to be in the midst of a meltdown. You may find that irrelevant, or even amusing, but you shouldn’t. Because Yale’s sad condition, unfortunately, is common to many of our most important institutions. As I wrote here last week, Yale’s governing board, faced with a challenge by...