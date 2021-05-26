CREW Chicago presenting ‘The Color of Law’ program on June 8

Minnesota author Diane Wilson will discuss her new novel “The Seed Keeper.” from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 21. A Novel spanning several generations, “The Seed Keeper” follows a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most. In the novel, Rosalie Iron Wing has grown up in the woods with her father, Ray, a former science teacher who tells her stories of plants, of the stars, of the origins of the Dakota people. Until, one morning, Ray doesn’t return from checking his traps. Told she has no family, Rosalie is sent to live with a foster family in nearby Mankato—where the reserved, bookish teenager meets rebellious Gaby Makespeace, in a friendship that transcends the damaged legacies they’ve inherited.