Monroe, NC

6th grader arrested after taking loaded gun to school, pointing it an another student

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Union County, North Carolina (WLOS) — A North Carolina middle school student was arrested Wednesday after officials said they brought a loaded gun to school and pointed in at another student. Union County Public Schools leaders said school resource officer seized the loaded .380 pistol from the sixth grader...

