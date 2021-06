You could get $250 or up to $300 per kid starting next month if you opt for monthly payments with the advance child tax credit. Depending on the age of your children, that would work out to as much as $3,000 or $3,600 over 2021 and 2022 per eligible dependent between July 15 (when the first check is set to arrive from the IRS) and tax time next year. July is also when the IRS will open two web portals that will let you select whether to receive your checks each month through the end of the year or get one payment in 2022.