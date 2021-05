NAME – Noelle Rice. FAMILY – Husband, Brian; daughters Chandler, Teagan and Harleigh; and son, Cooper. WHAT SUBJECTS DO YOU TEACH? – I teach English 9 and ELA 8. WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB? – The best part of my job is laughing with my students and colleagues. Middle school students are funny and curious. They are still willing to laugh at themselves without being offended.