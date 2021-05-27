The biggest bombshells from the 'Friends' reunion

After seventeen long years, TV’s most popular friends reunited on-screen for the first time for a retrospective special aptly titled ‘Friends: The Reunion.’ The special is executive produced by the original show’s creators, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin S. Bright. It follows the main cast of the evergreen sitcom ‘Friends‘ as they revisit the old sets, reminisce about their favorite moments from the show, and interact with the audience and special guest stars. In the nostalgic and bittersweet reunion, fans noticed actor Matthew Perry, known for playing the wisecracking Chandler on the show, facing some struggles while delivering his lines. If you are wondering what was wrong with Perry on ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ here’s the reason behind the actor’s difficulties.