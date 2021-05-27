newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The biggest bombshells from the 'Friends' reunion

madison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special premiered on HBO Max this week and fans couldn't be more excited. Leading up to the release, some fans were concerned over Matthew Perry's slurred speech in a preview clip.

madison.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshells#Clip#This Week#Slurred Speech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Friends Reunion: Watch The Painful Moment Matt Le Blanc Dislocates His Shoulder

Friends reunion had us in tears pretty much the whole of yesterday, as the show aired on HBO and Sky. And while most of the time those tears were down to the sweet, sweet nostalgia of seeing Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston reunite on screen, there was one moment when they were likely caused by something a lot more... errr.. gruesome.
TV & Videosnewsatw.com

Most memorable Friends reunion moments, from Lady Gaga to Matt LeBlanc

Editors’ note: One major spoiler ahead, so proceed with caution if you want to remain completely unspoiled. The best parts of Friends: The Reunion, streaming now on HBO Max, involve just the six main cast members. James Corden deftly handles host duties; celebrities including BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga show up; the show’s creators share behind-the-scenes tidbits — and that’s all good. But the moments you’ll likely remember most from the celebration of the iconic NBC sitcom are when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer just sit around on the old set chatting, as if no one else in the world exists.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

BTS scenes deleted from Chinese broadcast of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Scenes featuring BTS have been deleted from the Chinese broadcast of 'Friends: The Reunion'. On May 28, reports revealed BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, any scenes including LGBTQ+ content, and a scene of 'Friends' cast member Matt LeBlanc in his underwear were removed from all Chinese streaming platforms. It's said Chinese fans were surprised they couldn't watch the 6 minutes of BTS in the reunion special.
Celebritiessunnysidesun.com

Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Friends Reunion Director Reacts to "Unkind" Comments About Matthew Perry

The director of the Friends reunion special on HBO Max has nothing but kind words to say about Matthew Perry. Ben Winston, who pitched the idea for a Friends reunion to the show's six stars after re-watching the series, recently spoke out about comments fans have made about the actor's appearance in the special. Matthew, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom, has been open about battling substance abuse issues over the years, which has, in turn, sometimes been reflected in his appearance on Friends. However, Ben has no reason to believe that Matthew is currently struggling with any health issues. "He was great," Ben...
Theater & Danceimdb.com

Watch Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Hilariously Recreate Friends Dance "The Routine"

That's what Friends are for. On May 30, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a video of herself and a surprising person recreating an iconic moment from Friends. No, it wasn't her bestie and former co-star Jennifer Aniston, or even her onscreen husband Matthew Perry, who she recently teamed up with for HBO Max's Friends reunion. Instead, it was none other than Ed Sheeran, who joined Courteney for a performance of "The Routine." The intricate dance was first performed by Courteney's character Monica Gellar and her brother Ross Gellar, who was portrayed by David Schwimmer in the long-running...
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch Friends: The Reunion today - stream online and from anywhere

Well over a decade since Friends ended with its final tenth season, to this day the American sitcom is constantly bringing in streams of fans, old and new. A Friends reunion has been long anticipated, and finally it's very nearly here - and we're giving you the scope on how to be one of the first to tune in. Here's how to watch Friends: The Reunion online no matter where you are for the on-off special episode.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

What Was Wrong With Matthew Perry on Friends: The Reunion?

After seventeen long years, TV’s most popular friends reunited on-screen for the first time for a retrospective special aptly titled ‘Friends: The Reunion.’ The special is executive produced by the original show’s creators, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin S. Bright. It follows the main cast of the evergreen sitcom ‘Friends‘ as they revisit the old sets, reminisce about their favorite moments from the show, and interact with the audience and special guest stars. In the nostalgic and bittersweet reunion, fans noticed actor Matthew Perry, known for playing the wisecracking Chandler on the show, facing some struggles while delivering his lines. If you are wondering what was wrong with Perry on ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ here’s the reason behind the actor’s difficulties.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Why Cole Sprouse and Paul Rudd Were Missing from the 'Friends' Reunion

The Friends reunion was literally packed with guest appearances (hi, Lady Gaga), but there were also some notable absences. Considering this show had a ton of famous guest stars, fans have been wondering why more of them weren't at the reunion—specifically Paul "Forever Young" Rudd and Cole Sprouse. Director Ben...