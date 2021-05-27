The biggest bombshells from the 'Friends' reunion

The director of the Friends reunion special on HBO Max has nothing but kind words to say about Matthew Perry. Ben Winston, who pitched the idea for a Friends reunion to the show's six stars after re-watching the series, recently spoke out about comments fans have made about the actor's appearance in the special. Matthew, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom, has been open about battling substance abuse issues over the years, which has, in turn, sometimes been reflected in his appearance on Friends. However, Ben has no reason to believe that Matthew is currently struggling with any health issues. "He was great," Ben...