Christina Hendricks Uses This Mantra for a More Fulfilling Life

By Taylyn Washington-Harmon
 3 days ago

This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday. Christina Hendricks challenges you to look at the bigger picture in life. The 46-year-old Good Girls actress's mantra, "what is the bigger picture," is something she learned after moving around a lot in her life, going to different schools and trying to fit into different communities, Hendricks tells Health. It's a mantra that has helped bring her happiness and made her invested in the happiness of those around her, rather than "being selfish," she says.

Person
Christina Hendricks
