Red Sox option struggling outfielder Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester
The Red Sox announced Thursday that they have optioned outfielder Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester. Cordero, who was acquired from the Royals as part of the Andrew Benintendi trade in the offseason, came to the Red Sox as a glowing talent with untapped potential. When he made his debut with the Padres in 2017, he was viewed as one of the best prospects in baseball, but injuries and underwhelming play diminished that status.www.bostonglobe.com