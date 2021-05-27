newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox option struggling outfielder Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester

By Julian McWilliams
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox announced Thursday that they have optioned outfielder Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester. Cordero, who was acquired from the Royals as part of the Andrew Benintendi trade in the offseason, came to the Red Sox as a glowing talent with untapped potential. When he made his debut with the Padres in 2017, he was viewed as one of the best prospects in baseball, but injuries and underwhelming play diminished that status.

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Andrew Benintendi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Best Rookie#Royals#Padres#The Red Sox#Marlins#Era#Outfielder Jarren Duran#Plate Appearances#Righthander Cody Poteet#Rookie Jazz Chisholm#Home Run#Fenway Park Friday#Slider#Worcester#Curveball#Underwhelming Play#Reps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFrankfort Times

Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9

BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero woke up on Thursday in an 0-for-25 slump and he figured he'd end the day the same way. He wasn't in the lineup for Boston's series finale against Detroit. Then Kiké Hernandez came down with a tight hamstring in the first inning, and Cordero was...
MLBMidland Daily News

Boston-Texas Runs

Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Rafael Devers lines out to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shortstop, Nick Solak to Nate Lowe. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Franchy Cordero grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe.
MLBnumberfire.com

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero out of Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox left fielder Franchy Cordero is not in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Michael Fulmer and the Detroit Tigers. Alex Verdugo, Enrique Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe will fill out the Red Sox's outfield on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo will enter the lineup on second base and hit seventh.
MLBchatsports.com

‘Good to see him smile’: Red Sox happy for Franchy Cordero after he broke 0-for-25 slump

Franchy Cordero has had a rocky start to his Red Sox tenure, batting just .153 in his first 23 games with the team after an 0-for-25 slump dropped his average from .348. On Thursday, however, Cordero replaced Kiké Hernández in the lineup and broke out with a 3-for-5 performance that included an RBI double and three runs as the Red Sox outlasted the Tigers 12-9.
MLBchatsports.com

OTM Roundtable: What happens with Franchy?

The Red Sox are in first place in the division, but some of the cracks on this roster are starting to show. That includes the performance of the bottom of the lineup, where the inconsistencies are starting to show in a major way. There are a lot of culprits here, but no one has really stood out more than Franchy Cordero. He did have a nice game on Thursday with three hits, but prior to that he hadn’t gotten a hit since Patriots Day. On the season he has a 31 wRC+ (meaning he’s been 69 percent worse than the league-average hitter) with a 39 percent strikeout rate.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Detroit-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez doubles to left center field. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Kike Hernandez to third. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Franchy Cordero scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe lines out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Franchy Cordero, Garrett Whitlock, Hunter Renfroe

Franchy Cordero has to turn it around at some point, right? (Chris Cotillo: MassLive) Sometimes getting back to the basics is all it takes to ignite an offense and that’s just what the Red Sox have done this year. (Khari Thompson; Boston.com) Garrett Whitlock continues to be one of the...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Snaps hitless funk

Cordero went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Angels. Cordero's fourth-inning double snapped an 0-for-18 skid, and the two hits raised the outfielder's batting average to .167 and OPS to .448. As those numbers suggest, he's suffered through multiple funks this season. Cordero has minor-league options remaining, so the Red Sox could make a switch at some point if he continues along in the same manner.
MLBCBS Sports

Boston Red Sox

Cordero went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI during Thursday's victory over the Tigers. Cordero came in to replace Enrique Hernandez after he limped off the field following an RBI single to lead off the bottom of the first. The 26-year-old contributed during his first at-bat in the second inning with an RBI double. He also singled and scored in the sixth. To top it off, with the score knotted in the eighth, Cordero brought in the go-ahead run when a fielding error by Jeimer Candelario allowed him to reach first. It was a promising spark off the bench for Cordero, who had been in an 0-for-25 slump dating back to April 19.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Breaking Balls: Franchy Cordero gets an ‘F’ in Baseball 101

Franchy Cordero may look like a professional ballplayer, but he certainly doesn’t play like one. One of the big concerns with Cordero, even before coming to Boston? Zero baseball instincts. This play from the other night against the Rangers is the latest example. It makes you wonder if he’s capable of playing ball the right way, on even the most basic, fundamental levels.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Grichuk Could Chuck Wood

Randal Grichuk (TOR): 2-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 R, 5 RBI. There were plenty to go around in Oakland, but the hardest-hit ball of the game went to Toronto’s Randal Grichuk, who launched a 109.8 mph dart out of the park in the third inning to start off the Blue Jays’ scoring frenzy that would continue the rest of the game. Ending the game with two hits through five at-bats, including a double, home run, and five RBI, Grichuck sat center stage for the Toronto double-digit run-scoring affair.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Red Sox: Stock List Vol.1 (April 1-May 1)

After the first month of the 2021 season, the best record in baseball belongs to the Boston Red Sox. For a team given a 1% chance to win the division, that’s quite an accomplishment. To have such a record there have to be a lot of things going right. In order to enjoy this kind of success, there have to be some astounding individual performances, to boot. While all isn’t perfect in Red Sox Nation, there is definitely a lot to smile about.
MLBNECN

Here's Why Boston Red Sox Haven't Lost Andrew Benintendi Trade Yet

Tomase: Red Sox haven't lost Andrew Benintendi trade yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The early returns on the Andrew Benintendi trade don't exactly scream "WIN!" for the Red Sox. Franchy Cordero, the only big league piece shipped to Boston, is mired in a 1-for-34 slump that will almost...
MLBBoston Herald

Mastrodonato: Red Sox prospects Tanner Houck, Jarren Duran could be needed soon

It’s hard to believe Red Sox pitching staff doesn’t have room for Tanner Houck. Or that the struggling outfield couldn’t benefit from Jarren Duran. The Red Sox’ hot start has been delightfully surprising as the local nine has surpassed expectations early on. But after losing three of four to the last-place Texas Rangers, there were some flaws exposed.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBMilford Daily News

A WIN IS A WIN: Red Sox survive back-and-forth game, 12-9

Just when you think baseball has run out of ways to surprise us, along comes Thursday’s series finale between the Red Sox and Tigers at Fenway Park. Boston had the lead, lost it and eventually took it back. Franchy Cordero, mired in an 0-for-25 slump, came off the bench to pound out his first three hits since April 14.