The Trendy Cookware Brand We Love Is Having a Rare Sale — Here’s What to Grab ASAP

By AnnMarie Mattila
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You might have noticed that we keep referring to Great Jones as a cult-favorite cookware brand, and for good reason. The high-quality pieces are a favorite with several Kitchn editors for their thoughtful design that’s both functional and simply adorable. And just when we thought we couldn’t rave about the brand any more, they went ahead and put everything on sale for Memorial Day! Yes, through May 31, Great Jones is offering 20 percent off all orders over $100! That means you can finally scoop up their iconic Dutch oven (all hail The Dutchess!), Lifestyle Director Lisa’s favorite sheet pan, or even their newly launched bakeware for a steal. Below, we rounded up pieces we’ve tested for ourselves (and absolutely love!), and you can shop the full sale here.

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

