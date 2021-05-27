‘Resident Evil Village’ has already outsold ‘Resident Evil 3 Remake’

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleResident Evil Village has surpassed Resident Evil 3 Remake in units sold since launching earlier this month. According to a new investor relations press release, Capcom has confirmed that the latest title in the horror franchise has shipped more than 4 million units, worldwide, more than Resident Evil 3 which reportedly sold a cumulative 3.6 million units as of January this year.

