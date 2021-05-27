newsbreak-logo
Runaway teens heading from Opelousas to California

By KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two runaway teens from Opelousas.

16-year-old Tyler Edwards and 15-year-old Jahlyiah Spears were last seen on Thursday, May 27.

Deputies say Edwards, who is 5'6" and 125 pounds with brown hair, was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. They say Edwards packed a bag of clothes and left from his home on Miller Road in a white 2015 Chevy Malibu bearing an LA 28: 825AOH license plate.

The vehicle's driver side tail light and passenger side headlight are busted. Deputies say the car has very dark tinted windows and a large pink sticker on the back window.

Edwards is believed to be traveling with Spears who is described as being 5'5" and 90 pounds with brown hair.

The sheriff's office says the two are believed to be heading towards California.

Neither has a license or ID.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-6844.

Photo below not actual vehicle:

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office
Not a picture of the actual vehicle

