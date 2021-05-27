Students doing homework on phones? Give low-income schools equal access to technology | Opinion

Each year, more Pennsylvania school districts eliminate school librarian positions and library programs. According to the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association’s annual staffing survey, this school year, 48 districts report having no school librarians in any of their school buildings, impacting almost 90,000 K-12 public school students. The gap between students who have access to libraries and the instruction of a certified school librarian and those who do not is widening. What initially was seen as a cost-cutting measure in poor urban or small rural communities, is now spreading rapidly across the Commonwealth. Districts without librarians occur in 45% of our counties and 2/3rds of the Intermediate Units. Consider these examples: