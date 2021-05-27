Students doing homework on phones? Give low-income schools equal access to technology | Opinion
May 17 marked the 67th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision. This landmark case made racial segregation of children in public schools unconstitutional. The date called not just for celebration, but for deep reflection, especially after a school year that has compelled us to reevaluate the resources provided to students in low-income schools, particularly those who serve predominantly Black students.www.miamiherald.com