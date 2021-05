While vaccines hit the market and most of the states are getting their adult populations immunized, the government is pretty sure of lifting a lot of restrictions in the United States. However, the relaxed atmosphere may lead to some respite, but it also requires us to be more vigilant with newer threats. If the mutation of the Coronavirus is known to be a new threat, then it is something that is going to be one of the many threats. A less known threat has come up where symptoms of infected people have been found to continue over long periods of time.