Sedition must be dealt with in a manner deserving its evil, despicable and pernicious goals. No less than the overthrow of the government of the United States was openly and wantonly attempted on Jan. 6. Those responsible must answer to the charges with all due urgency, including Mr. Trump and all of his enablers. At the same time we must be alert to cyberattack and provocations from Republicans’ new best friends, the Russians, who were publicly and profanely enlisted to assist in the effort to overthrow our government during the Republican National Convention in 2016.