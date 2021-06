Almost nothing was left untouched by COVID-19, including the arts. An Irving business owner and community were determined to make sure children have an outlet for expression. There was a time over the last year when Zoe Madewell wasn’t sure what the future would look like. The idea of children performing on stage in front of an audience of proud parents seemed out of reach. The pandemic’s far-reaching impact didn’t spare her company RBR Muzik – a music, dance and performance school based in Irving.