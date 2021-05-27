Nets' Jeff Green suffers strained plantar fascia, will be reevaluated in 10 days

Durant totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists and eight rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant and Kyrie Irving put an exclamation point on their regular season campaign with a decisive win. The Nets are 6-2 with Durant, Harden and Irving in the lineup, so while eight games isn't a significant sample size, it's reasonable to assume we will see the big three right away after getting several days of rest. The combination will cause Durant's scoring to drop slightly, but he'll more than make up for it with nightly triple-double potential.