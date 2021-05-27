newsbreak-logo
Nets' Jeff Green suffers strained plantar fascia, will be reevaluated in 10 days

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green suffered a strained plantar fascia in game two win, will be reevaluated in 10 days in blow to Brooklyn’s regular rotation.

