Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Is No Picnic on the Beach

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday brings a full trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest, teasing one big mystery, serious chills, and a whole lot of awesome. Though I’ve never been big on horror, I’ve always been big on M. Night Shyamalan and have very much been looking forward to Old. Today’s new trailer makes it look like we’re in for one Hell of a ride:

www.cinelinx.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#On The Beach#Summer Vacation#Hits#New Trailer For#Trailer#Horror#Theaters#Awesome#Poster#Kids#Discover#July#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Old School Horror Thriller

It’s been more than 15 years since Edgar Wright has made a horror movie. Since his breakthrough with 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, he’s tried his hand at action (Hot Fuzz), sci-fi (The World’s End), romantic comedies (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and heist movies (Baby Driver). Finally, with Last Night in Soho he’s returning to horror — and to the past.
Moviesewrestlingnews.com

New Trailer For The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” Film

A new trailer for the “Jungle Cruise” film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been released. The promotional material reads like the following:. “Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Last Night in Soho to Eternals

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s the trailer for the new KISS documentary on A&E

We’re told that this new documentary will be the definitive look at KISS. The four-hour, two-night broadcast will run on Sunday, June 27, and Monday, June 28, starting at 9pm on A&E. Check out this kid KILL Neil Peart’s parts in Rush’s “YYZ” →. Alan Cross. is an internationally known...
MoviesRegister Citizen

London's Swinging Sixties Turn Sinister in New 'Last Night in Soho' Trailer

An aspiring fashion designer finds herself trapped in a time-loop in the trailer for Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological thriller, Last Night in Soho, set to arrive October 22nd. The film stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young student who moves to London to pursue fashion design, but soon finds herself...
MoviesPopculture

'Last Night in Soho' Star Anya-Taylor Joy Mesmerizes in Trailer for Edgar Wright's New Psychological Thriller

After donning '60s styles in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy returns to that era in her newest movie, Last Night in Soho. Focus Features released the first trailer for the film on Tuesday. It is the latest project from Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and co-stars JoJo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie. Last Night in Soho hits theaters on Oct. 22.
Moviesconventionscene.com

Old Official Trailer

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Check Out Latest Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD

Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer and poster for the chilling, mysterious new thriller from visionary filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, OLD. Make sure you check out the trailer below and let us know what you think. It’s only a matter of time…. This summer, visionary filmmaker M Night...
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For ‘Last Night In Soho’

We love Anya Taylor-Joy. She’s an amazing actress with the ability to transform in every role she portrays. That’s why we are looking forward to her upcoming film Last Night In Soho. The trailer was just released and now we are very intrigued. First check out this poster because it’s...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gael García Bernal joins M. Night Shyamalan in a terrifying film about aging

M. Night Shyamalan is known for being one of the contemporary directors who has best known how to articulate the timing of the psychological thriller. This genre is once one of the most attractive, but one of the most difficult to portray, since it is necessary to create the suspense very well in each of the scenes. And the filmmaker has been able to do it without problems. Sixth Sense, The Village, Signs and Fragmented these are just some of the films with which he has won over the public.
MoviesComicBook

Eternals, Old, and More In This Week's Best Trailers

Did you miss the trailers for Eternals, Old, or anything else from the past week? We've got you covered. It's been another week full of exciting new trailers for upcoming films and television. With as much new content that hits our various screens every week and the myriad trailers and teasers to support them, it's easy to lose track. Now that it's the weekend, it's time to take stock and look back and the biggest, best, and most exciting new trailer for upcoming films and television shows released this week.
MoviesAmericajr.com

Movie Monday: Friday’s Upcoming Movie Releases for 6/4/2021

Look for these new movies to hit the box office on Friday, June 4, 2021:. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” Rated R. 112 minutes. Horror, Mystery, Thriller. -Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook; Director: Michael Chaves. “Spirit Untamed” Rated PG. 87 minutes. Animation, Adventure,...
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie

SelfMadeHero, the UK's leading independent graphic novel publisher, has revealed that their graphic novel Sandcastle is the inspiration for M. Night Shyamalan's major new feature film, Old. He said: "Sandcastle truly inspired my film Old. It is a profound mystery sci-fi graphic novel that is illustrated so beautifully and with such humanity. Its theme of ageing had me thinking about my parents and children and how quickly it all goes by. From the moment I read this, I was changed."
Movies411mania.com

New The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Video Looks At The True Story Behind The Film

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is inspired by a real-life case, and a new featurette looks at the true story behind the movie. You can see the video below, which looks at the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who went on trial for stabbing his landlord to death. Johnson claimed during the trial that he was possessed by demonic forces at the time of the murder. Ed and Lorraine Warren were used as experts in the case on the defense’s behalf.