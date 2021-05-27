newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma State

Tornado Watch issued for most of central Oklahoma

By Oklahoma News Today
newsoktoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the National Weather Service say a tornado watch has been issued for much of central Oklahoma Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move into northern Oklahoma by noon, sparking showers and storms. Storms will develop in northern Oklahoma as early as mid-morning and then slowly increase in coverage throughout the afternoon as the front moves south.

newsoktoday.com
