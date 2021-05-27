High School to Hospital: Students who plan to go into the medical field and what they plan to study

As she visited her grandmother in a small town not far from the Himalayan foothills, high school junior Riya Agrawal had a revelation about the importance of radiology. Riya had traveled with her parents to see her extended family and met her father’s cousin, a radiologist. His story left an imprint on her curious mind. In the 1980s, he worked in a village without access to radiology equipment — even simple x-rays — which meant he had to find creative ways to treat his patients without the use of quick scans. A dedicated young doctor, he later opened his own small radiology clinic in the community.