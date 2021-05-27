High School to Hospital: Students who plan to go into the medical field and what they plan to study
Sitting in a dentist chair under anesthesia for three hours, senior Morghan Golloher saw a glimpse into her future. She was getting her wisdom teeth out, and she realized the amount of care she was receiving from her dentist— he was taking care of her amidst a pandemic where he could be protecting his family. This was the final bit of encouragement for her to go all-in on the medical field.