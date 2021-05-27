DC Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Supergirl Is THE Superwoman?!

DC Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Solicitation and covers follow. Supergirl’s journey across the cosmos continues! Her hunt to bring the killer Krem to justice brings her and the young alien in her care to a small planet, where they discover that there are still some very small minds, even on the outer edges of the galaxy. The cold welcome the locals give the Woman of Steel makes her suspicious enough to go looking for secrets they want to keep buried, and what she finds is nothing short of horrifying. Can she and Ruthye get off the planet alive now that these deadly sins have been exposed?