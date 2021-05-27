newsbreak-logo
Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant is taking the NBA playoffs by storm

By Duncan Smith
 3 days ago

Second-year star Ja Morant is in his first-ever NBA playoffs series for the Memphis Grizzlies, but you wouldn’t know it by watching him. His Grizzlies had to battle through a challenging regular season, winning their way into the playoffs via the play-in tournament. They took down the San Antonio Spurs in the first leg before vanquishing the Golden State Warriors in the play-in finale, all for the right to play the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the annual 1 vs 8 first-round bloodbath.

