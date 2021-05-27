Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant is taking the NBA playoffs by storm

The Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs from Vivint Arena on Sunday night. The Grizzlies are coming off a big-time win over the Golden State Warriors to advance to the NBA Playoffs and earn the eighth seed. They should have some confidence coming into this game against the #1 seed in the West. As for the Jazz, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA all year and will be ready for a playoff run in the West.