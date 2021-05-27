We Are Here online concert addresses the state of the arts in Iowa

WE ARE HERE - A Celebration of Iowa Music. “As difficult as it feels to acknowledge it, I have not fared well through the pandemic,” Iowa musician River Glen Breitbach said in an email. “I have been a hard working musician for over 25 years and in that time I have established annual routes that have me touring throughout Iowa and the neighboring states, as well as in Ohio and New York. Every couple years I make it out to the west coast for some shows. And in these past five years I’ve begun establishing myself in Canada as well. And now it’s been over a year with all of that paused, which really threatens my sense of security and leaves me with worries that I am losing some of the momentum that I’ve worked so hard to establish.”