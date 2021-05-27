newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

We Are Here online concert addresses the state of the arts in Iowa

By Genevieve Trainor
littlevillagemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWE ARE HERE - A Celebration of Iowa Music. “As difficult as it feels to acknowledge it, I have not fared well through the pandemic,” Iowa musician River Glen Breitbach said in an email. “I have been a hard working musician for over 25 years and in that time I have established annual routes that have me touring throughout Iowa and the neighboring states, as well as in Ohio and New York. Every couple years I make it out to the west coast for some shows. And in these past five years I’ve begun establishing myself in Canada as well. And now it’s been over a year with all of that paused, which really threatens my sense of security and leaves me with worries that I am losing some of the momentum that I’ve worked so hard to establish.”

littlevillagemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
Local
Iowa Government
State
New York State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Iac#Music Concerts#Performance Art#Event Venues#Music Venues#Ade#Iac#Dan Padley Trio#Savage Hearts#Iowa Music Online#Car Concerts#Bipoc Women Artists#Independent Performers#Music Lovers#Collaboration#River#Virtual Busking#West Coast#Annual Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...