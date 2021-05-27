Memorial Day Observations Planned

Following in the footsteps of many who went before him, a local Eagle Scout embraces College View campus for his project. College View School is the benefactor of the Eagle Scout project of Crescenta Valley High School freshman Gavin Borden of Troop 390. Borden is beautifying the campus of College View, which serves around 70 students ranging in age from preschool to 22 years. The school offers specialized instruction in academics, life skills, communications, socialization, and motor skills for students with severe intellectual or physical disabilities. Eligible students from Glendale, Burbank, La Crescenta, and La Cañada have attended the school since College View opened in 1977. In 2015, the school was remodeled using Measure S funds.