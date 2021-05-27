Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, CA

Memorial Day Observations Planned

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflecting on those military lives lost. Of all the days set aside to honor veterans, Memorial Day is the most somber and the most focused on the cost of service to the country. “For veterans from [American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1614] and many...

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glendale, CA
Society
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#War Memorial#Veterans Day#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Memorials#Memorial Service#Military Veterans#War Veterans#American Legion Post 288#Vfw Post 1614#Cvw#Armed Forces Day#Glendale Gtv#Crescenta Valley Weekly#Facebook#Remembrance#Honor Veterans#Fellow Veterans#Service Members#Wreaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Country
Vietnam
Related
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Eagle Project Builds on Legacy of Service

Following in the footsteps of many who went before him, a local Eagle Scout embraces College View campus for his project. College View School is the benefactor of the Eagle Scout project of Crescenta Valley High School freshman Gavin Borden of Troop 390. Borden is beautifying the campus of College View, which serves around 70 students ranging in age from preschool to 22 years. The school offers specialized instruction in academics, life skills, communications, socialization, and motor skills for students with severe intellectual or physical disabilities. Eligible students from Glendale, Burbank, La Crescenta, and La Cañada have attended the school since College View opened in 1977. In 2015, the school was remodeled using Measure S funds.
Glendale, CAPosted by
Glendale, California

City of Glendale to Release Virtual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony to Honor Fallen Heroes

City of Glendale to Release Virtual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony to Honor Fallen Heroes. Glendale, CA - The Memorial Day Ceremony has become one of the most time-honored traditions in Glendale. The Ceremony pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifices the men and women of our Nation’s Armed Forces have made. Every Memorial Day, the City of Glendale honors their service in defense of our Freedom and their sacrifice for Liberty throughout the world. This year, the Ceremony will be virtual and released on Monday, May 31.
Commerce, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

News from the CV Chamber of Commerce

News Flash! Our Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce has several community activities scheduled for the remainder of 2021 that you won’t want to miss. Go to our Chamber website, www.crescentavalleychamber.org, to check the event dates and mark your calendars. Our annual student scholarship program for eligible high school seniors and...
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Armenian American Museum Announces Historic Groundbreaking Ceremony

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that the historic groundbreaking ceremony of the highly anticipated landmark center will be held on Sunday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The groundbreaking ceremony will mark a major milestone for the community that has been working...
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

CVFA: The Show Will Go On

Despite a disappointing response to its request, the CVFA vows that with community support this 4th of July will have a fireworks show. At the April 27 meeting of the Glendale City Council four of its five councilmembers voted not to increase the Council’s annual $5,000 donation to the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn. (CVFA). Steve Pierce, representing the CVFA, had gone to the City for support because, like many other non-profit organizations, the association is facing funding deficits due to COVID-19.
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

From the Desk of the Publisher

Note to Glendale City Council: Our Show Will Go On. The April 27 meeting of the Glendale City Council was disappointing, to say the least. On that week’s docket was discussion regarding offering support to the Crescenta Valley for its annual fireworks show. The pandemic scrapped the 2020 July 4th...
Glendale, CAAsbarez News

Armenian American Museum Groundbreaking Set For July 11

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that the historic Groundbreaking Ceremony of the highly anticipated landmark center will be held on Sunday, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Groundbreaking Ceremony will mark a major milestone for the community that has been years in...