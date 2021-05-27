Guest Opinion: Sani Field and Ning Mosberger-Tang: ‘Wait and see’ won’t work on climate
We would like to urge Governor Polis to sign SB21-200 into law when it gets to his desk. In 2019, the Colorado state legislature passed the landmark climate bill, HB19-1261, which set the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2025 and 50% by 2030 from 2005 levels. Scientists have made it clear that we must meet these targets in order to prevent the worst consequences of climate change. Unfortunately, we’re not currently on track to meet these goals.www.dailycamera.com