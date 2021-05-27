Cancel
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

From the Desk of the Publisher

Memorial Day has always been special to me. First, my birthday is on May 30 – the true Memorial Day before Congress declared that the last Monday in May would be commemorated as Memorial Day. My son, Danny, is in the Air Force and thankfully is not a “remembered” soldier...

Commerce, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

News from the CV Chamber of Commerce

News Flash! Our Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce has several community activities scheduled for the remainder of 2021 that you won’t want to miss. Go to our Chamber website, www.crescentavalleychamber.org, to check the event dates and mark your calendars. Our annual student scholarship program for eligible high school seniors and...
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Eagle Project Builds on Legacy of Service

Following in the footsteps of many who went before him, a local Eagle Scout embraces College View campus for his project. College View School is the benefactor of the Eagle Scout project of Crescenta Valley High School freshman Gavin Borden of Troop 390. Borden is beautifying the campus of College View, which serves around 70 students ranging in age from preschool to 22 years. The school offers specialized instruction in academics, life skills, communications, socialization, and motor skills for students with severe intellectual or physical disabilities. Eligible students from Glendale, Burbank, La Crescenta, and La Cañada have attended the school since College View opened in 1977. In 2015, the school was remodeled using Measure S funds.
Los Angeles, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Treasures of the Valley

I’ve written several times in the past about the legendary “mystery mine” of the Verdugo Mountains. Many remnants of this old mine exist, scattered over the mountainside just south of the 210 Freeway, across from the Verdugo Hills Golf Course, giving us vague clues to an interesting past. Yet no one seemed to know what the mine was for or what its history was. Thanks to some sleuthing, we now know its full story.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

News from the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce

We are almost half way into the year but fully ready for business to resume back to “normal.” This month is “Small Business Month” and our goal is to get everyone into Montrose – yes, everyone – so help spread the word by sharing our goal with others by leaving a review of a favorite business on Yelp, Facebook, or Google. Reviews are a great way to show your support to local businesses … for free! Online reviews help businesses build trust with potential customers. Research by LocaliQ found that “nearly 70% of consumers are influenced by online reviews.” Furthermore, reviews facilitate and solidify a business’s word-of mouth marketing and referrals. In our experience, the process of leaving a review takes, on average, only three minutes; granted, a thorough review can take a bit longer but all reviews, short or long, are effective. If you are reading this, we challenge you to stop and take three minutes, right now, to leave an online review for a Montrose small business! You can double up on it by sharing your review on your social media with the hashtag #5StarMontrose. If you need assistance with how to leave a review, call or email us and we will gladly walk you through the process.
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

CVFA: The Show Will Go On

Despite a disappointing response to its request, the CVFA vows that with community support this 4th of July will have a fireworks show. At the April 27 meeting of the Glendale City Council four of its five councilmembers voted not to increase the Council’s annual $5,000 donation to the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn. (CVFA). Steve Pierce, representing the CVFA, had gone to the City for support because, like many other non-profit organizations, the association is facing funding deficits due to COVID-19.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

New Faces at Monthly Cleanup

New (masked) faces were seen at the monthly off-ramp cleanup of La Crescenta Avenue held on April 10. From left are Ernie Demis, organizer Steve Pierce, Tony DiGiovanni and Robin Goldsworthy. Not pictured are Donna Libra and Bob Thompson. The monthly off-ramp cleanup of La Crescenta Avenue is typically done...
La Cañada Flintridge, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

City Sends Off Prized Local Deputy

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, La Cañada Flintridge City Council honored Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station’s dedicated resource officer Deputy Eric Matejka, who is retiring, with a commemorative plaque and kind words for all his work over the years. Matejka spent about 20 years at the CV Sheriff’s Station post,...
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Notes & Nods

Lutheran Church in the Foothills invites the community to “Couch Church” on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel for the continuing celebration of Easter. On Sunday, May 2, the congregation will celebrate the fifth Sunday of Easter at its 10 a.m. worship service. Pastor Scott Peterson will deliver a message called “Love Perfected.” For those unable to watch live, the videos will be available on the website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Portantino Faces Difficult Decisions in Housing Battles

State Senator Anthony Portantino will have a big voice this week in the legislative battles over housing development and the future of largely single-family housing communities in California, which include La Crescenta, Montrose, Glendale, Sunland-Tujunga and La Cañada Flintridge. Portantino chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which will hear this week two bills related to housing development. Both focus on opportunities to subdivide single parcels into multi-family dwellings such as duplexes and small apartment complexes.