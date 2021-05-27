From the Desk of the Publisher

We are almost half way into the year but fully ready for business to resume back to “normal.” This month is “Small Business Month” and our goal is to get everyone into Montrose – yes, everyone – so help spread the word by sharing our goal with others by leaving a review of a favorite business on Yelp, Facebook, or Google. Reviews are a great way to show your support to local businesses … for free! Online reviews help businesses build trust with potential customers. Research by LocaliQ found that “nearly 70% of consumers are influenced by online reviews.” Furthermore, reviews facilitate and solidify a business’s word-of mouth marketing and referrals. In our experience, the process of leaving a review takes, on average, only three minutes; granted, a thorough review can take a bit longer but all reviews, short or long, are effective. If you are reading this, we challenge you to stop and take three minutes, right now, to leave an online review for a Montrose small business! You can double up on it by sharing your review on your social media with the hashtag #5StarMontrose. If you need assistance with how to leave a review, call or email us and we will gladly walk you through the process.