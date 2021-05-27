newsbreak-logo
Second Covid vaccinations could be prioritised in areas most at risk from Indian variant

By Reno Charlton
pensiontimes.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment officials have admitted that they could bring second Covid vaccine doses in some regions forward. This could happen in areas where the Indian variant of the virus is more prevalent in a bid to reduce transmission. In addition, officials have said they could introduce local restrictions in the worst-hit...

newschain

Bedford MP criticises lack of vaccines in area amid spread of Indian variant

A Bedford MP has said a lack of vaccines for younger people in the area means not everyone who is eligible has been able to access a jab. Labour politician Mohammad Yasin said constituents aged 37 to 39 in his area, which has seen one of the most marked increases in Covid-19 cases linked to the Indian variant, have not been able to access vaccines without travelling “large distances”.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Indian variant cases up by 1,000, as surge vaccination picks up pace

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There are now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus in the UK - up from 1,313 last week. Of these, 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn where it is the dominant strain, the health secretary said. Matt Hancock told MPs there were 19 people in hospital with coronavirus in Bolton and eight in Blackburn. The vast majority had been eligible for the vaccine but had not taken it, he said, saying it showed the Indian variant was "not penetrating older, vaccinated groups". Bedford is the next most concerning area with regards to the Indian variant, with surge testing about to get under way there, he said. The UK has recorded five deaths on Monday and 1,979 new coronavirus cases. Here's what we know about the Indian variant so far.
Healthtrendswide.com

Vaccines prevent 97 per cent of infections from Indian variant, scientists say

The coronavirus vaccines are 97 per cent effective against infection from the Indian variant, a scientist has claimed. The lead researcher behind a study on healthcare workers in India said those given one dose of AstraZeneca’s jab enjoyed 97.38 per cent protection from infection. Their risk of being hospitalised with...
Public HealthBBC

Indian variant: Why is UK taking a risk with the variant?

A Covid variant first identified in India and spreading in parts of the UK, has threatened to derail Britain's plans for a return to normality. In allowing the latest lockdown easing, the government stands accused of recklessness. So why has it taken the risk?. Last Thursday 39 of the country's...
Pharmaceuticalsinews.co.uk

Can the UK increase vaccine uptake? How ministers can tackle hesitancy amid concerns over Indian Covid variant

Ministers are weighing up their options over what can be done about the stubborn rump of eligible people who are refusing the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine. Pockets of the country where take up of the jab has been lower than elsewhere are helping to feed the spread of the new, more transmissible Indian variant and risks knocking the Government’s roadmap off course.
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Pfizer, Moderna could protect against Indian COVID-19 variant

A concerning strain of the coronavirus first detected in India will likely be thwarted by the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in the US, health officials said Tuesday. The more contagious India variant, B.1.617.2 was called a “variant of concern” in the UK and it’s now made its way into the US.
Worldnewsofbahrain.com

UK confident vaccines protect against Indian variant

Britain is confident that existing vaccines will protect a more transmissible Indian coronavirus variant now spreading across the country, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday. And hours later, he was able to announce that the country had passed the milestone of 20 million adults vaccinated with two doses of...
Worldtoysmatrix.com

How effective is the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Indian Covid variant?

However, the jump in effectiveness from one dose to two highlighted the need for people to have two vaccine doses for maximum protection. Both the AstraZeneca and the Pfizer vaccine were found to be 33 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant three weeks after an initial first dose had been administered, according to the PHE study.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Over-18s may get vaccine in Indian variant hotspot areas

Public health officials in Indian Covid-19 variant hotspots are planning to follow Blackburn’s lead and offer vaccines to the over-18s in a bid to tackle the spread of the strain themselves, i has learned. Despite an official block from the NHS, councils with high case rates for B1617.2 could side-step...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Eight Indian variant areas should avoid indoor gatherings

Government advice has emerged urging people not to travel into and out of areas hit by the coronavirus variant first found in India, unless necessary. The guidance for Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside says people in these areas should try to avoid meeting indoors. The advice was...
WorldRepublic

The Latest: UK says vaccines effective for Indian variant

LONDON – British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent weeks...