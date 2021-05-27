Steelers' T.J. Watt Has Third-Best Odds to Win Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is still hunting his first Defensive Player of the Year award, but the odds are in his favor for 2021.

According to BetOnline.ag, Watt sits third to win the award this season. His 9/1 odds fall behind Aaron Donald (9/1) and Myles Garrett (11/2).

Watt fell short the last two years, losing the award to Donald both times. Last season, he recorded a career-high 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss while adding 53 tackles and 41 quarterback hits to his resume.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Devin Bush also made the list as potential DPOY candidates. Fitzpatrick finds himself in the middle of the pack with 33/1 odds, while Bush returns from an ACL injury with 66/1 odds.

Despite being list as a potential DPOY winner, Bush didn't make the list as for Comeback Player of the Year.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

