10 Things You Should Know about the Indianapolis 500

Sunday, May 30th, 2021 was the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. Not only is it amazing that the race has been going on for that long, but this running was very special for another reason. For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, no sporting event has been as big as this one. Why? Well, 135,000 people gathered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to witness, in person, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”. Making it the largest sporting event in the last 15 months. Let me tell you, it was amazing to see it firsthand.