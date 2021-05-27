Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hancock Lumber adds Marvin Windows

By LBM Journal
lbmjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASCO, Maine — Hancock Lumber has announced a deepened partnership with Marvin, a window and door manufacturer and brand they have reconnected with following the acquisition of Lapointe Lumber. Both multi-generational, independent, century-old, family-owned companies, Hancock Lumber and Marvin carry a long-standing relationship, the company says. “Hancock Lumber could not...

lbmjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfo#Casco#Lapointe Lumber#Marvin Products#Builders#Pine Boards#Homeowners#Company#Doors#Components#Line#Collection#North America#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Crowley, TXHouston Chronicle

Powerhouse Acquires Exterior Services Management Company DENTCO

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance and rollout service provider, today announced it has acquired DENTCO®, a national exterior services provider headquartered in DeWitt, Michigan. The 44-year-old company offers a complete suite of all-season property management solutions addressing Exterior Services issues for active as well as idle facilities. This deal is Powerhouse’s second major transaction resulting in it becoming one of the four largest national managed services companies in the exterior space. As a result of the partnership, all Powerhouse Exterior Services Management (ESM) programs will be powered by DENTCO, which will retain its current leadership and 175 employees—making Powerhouse’s total employee base more than 900 people nationwide servicing more than 125,000 project locations annually.
Economyhbsdealer.com

F.P. Supply adds Kleer Lumber to lineup

The distributor will offer Kleer PVC trim mouldings and sheets in Ohio and Indiana. Forest Products Supply (F.P. Supply), the Midwest building products distributor, has introduced Kleer Lumber PVC trim, mouldings, and sheets at its facilities in Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis. The two locations serve LBM dealers in Indiana, Ohio,...
Pueblo, COenergyglobal.com

CS Wind to acquire Vestas’ Pueblo tower factory

To support future growth, Vestas is evolving its core business to focus on key areas of expertise and expanding partnerships with specialised supply chain partners to further optimise domestic supply chain capabilities. To continue this development, the company has signed an agreement with CS Wind for the acquisition of its tower manufacturing facility in Pueblo, Colorado, US. The aim of the agreement is to allow the factory to be run by a company specialised in tower manufacturing and hereby enable increased volume as well as sustained local job creation by extending tower production to multiple wind turbine manufacturers, including Vestas.
BusinessTire Review

Mahansaria Tyres Acquires American Tire Distributor

Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL) has reached an in-principle agreement to acquire a majority stake in Tyres International Inc. (TI). This is the first step by MTPL in building its distribution network in North America. Tyres International would distribute MTPL’s Ascenso brand of agricultural and construction tires in the United...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

ARYZTA North America invests in sustainability in Van Nuys

Like so many baking companies, Aryzta North America (ANA) is prioritizing sustainability at every level, from ingredient sourcing to energy output. That has led to significant investment and improvements in the sustainable footprint of La Brea Bakery’s Van Nuys, Calif., facility. Not only is the Van Nuys facility zero waste...
Agriculturedallassun.com

Foundation Farms Corp., Reports a Successful On-target First Harvest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ('Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today reported a successful on-target first harvest at the company's E-ROOTS CENTRE located in the Red Deer, Alberta area. Management commented that the crop grew and matured even faster than expected using the E-ROOTS system. From seed to harvest took only 21 days. Market acceptance of the final products has been overwhelmingly positive with consumers reporting exceptional quality and taste.
Blackwell, OKJournal Tribune

Lumber soars, building projects skyrocket, STARR Lumber speaks

Even though lumber prices are soaring across the nation, home-building projects aren’t plummeting. Ray Beshirs, manager of the Starr Lumber company in Blackwell, said lumber prices have increased by nearly 280% in the last year, signaling yet another economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic. But Americans with time to kill...
Livermore, CASFGate

Festo Appoints Kim Harper-Gage as Chief Operating Officer for the North America Region

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Festo announces that Kim Harper-Gage, who joined Festo in February 2020 as Vice President of Operations, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her new role as COO, Harper-Gage will focus on the strategic development of Operations throughout North America, ensuring benchmarking and sharing of best practices within Festo’s North America business region. She is responsible for overseeing the Regional Service Center (RSC) and Customer Solutions production in Mason, Ohio, as well as supply chain and distribution logistics in Mexico and Canada. She will also continue to directly support Livermore, California, operations.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Toyota Motor North America Announces Manufacturing Executive Changes

Toyota Motor North America Inc. (TMNA) announces executive changes to its manufacturing organization effective June 30, 2021. Jim Zehmer, who currently serves as general manager, administration at TABC, Inc. (TABC) will be promoted to president. Zehmer joined TABC's finance team in 1992 and has held a variety of leadership positions, including controller and manufacturing support general manager. He also was responsible for the administration functions at Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California, Toyota's vehicle assembly plant in Tijuana, Mexico, for a two-and-a-half-year period starting in 2016. He will report to Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, unit manufacturing and engineering, TMNA.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hunter Technology Announces CFO Transition

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Bryant Pike as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Florida Stateinstoremag.com

GN Diamond Hires Michael Deleo for Local Representation in the Florida Area

(PRESS RELEASE) GN Diamond announces the wonderful addition of Michael De Leo to its sales team. Michael comes with an extensive luxury, bridal and retail experience. He has a proven track record of increasing the average retail sale and inventory sell through using innovative sales techniques tailored for all size retail stores.
EconomyThe Thomasville Times

It is a red hot lumber market

You may have seen the photo of a truck loaded with lumber with the caption beneath the picture reading “millionaire.” While this is an exaggeration, it illustrates the astronomical rise in the price of lumber. There simply is not enough lumber to satisfy the demand created by the booming housing market. According to the National Association of Home Builders, surging […]
Willards, MDWMDT.com

New lumber mill opens in Willards

WILLARDS, Md. – Delmarva Lumber opened for business Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The mill stands on the former sire of Croppers Brothers Mill, which closed in 2018. “It feels wonderful, it’s an honor truly and honor to be able to rebuild relationships in the community, with loggers, tree owners the entire process all the way down,” said Delmarva Lumber Owner and Entrepeneur Ezra Rickards.
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Hub International Acquires Nova Scotia-based Salvatore Insurance Brokers Ltd.

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Salvatore Insurance Brokers Ltd. (Salvatore Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada, Salvatore Insurance is a family-owned insurance agency providing clients in...
Martinsburg, PAmcheraldonline.com

The Soaring Costs of Land and Lumber

Rising real estate prices are all over the news, with reports of homes selling well above asking prices. A similar phenomenon is happening to farmland and timberland tracts, impacting many farmers and forest products operators. Record high lumber prices are also causing challenges across the state, especially with construction projects.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) To Acquire North America Regions From RE/MAX INTEGRA

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), today announced that RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, has entered into an agreement to acquire the North America regions of RE/MAX INTEGRA. Once completed, the acquisition will bring nearly 19,000 agents (approximately 12,000 in Canada and 7,000 in the U.S.) and more than 1,100 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices under the RE/MAX, LLC Company-Owned Region (COR) umbrella. Acquiring independent RE/MAX regional franchises has long been a key pillar of the Company's growth strategy and a capital allocation priority.
Economyrockproducts.com

Terex Touts TA400 Articulated Hauler

In recent months, the demand for construction equipment has seen a significant increase in the United States. Due to a rise in building projects, the market is expected to continue its growth and could reach $ 52,477.6 million by 2027. The uptick in construction activity makes it the perfect time...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Bakken Energy, Mitsubishi plan North Dakota hydrogen hub

The hub will focus on producing blue hydrogen and will be connected by pipeline to other clean hydrogen hubs being developed throughout North America. Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power have signed a strategic partnership agreement to create a hydrogen hub in North Dakota, Mitsubishi said on June 2. This hub will be composed of facilities that produce, store, transport and consume clean hydrogen.
IndustryClarke County Democrat

Lumber prices are out the roof

You may have seen the photo of a truck loaded with lumber with the caption beneath the picture reading “millionaire.” While this is an exaggeration, it illustrates the astronomical rise in the price of lumber. There simply is not enough lumber to satisfy the demand created by the booming housing market.