Hancock Lumber adds Marvin Windows

To support future growth, Vestas is evolving its core business to focus on key areas of expertise and expanding partnerships with specialised supply chain partners to further optimise domestic supply chain capabilities. To continue this development, the company has signed an agreement with CS Wind for the acquisition of its tower manufacturing facility in Pueblo, Colorado, US. The aim of the agreement is to allow the factory to be run by a company specialised in tower manufacturing and hereby enable increased volume as well as sustained local job creation by extending tower production to multiple wind turbine manufacturers, including Vestas.