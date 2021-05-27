⚾WATCH: Hays High vs Topeka-Seaman

What great joy it was to have in-person Fort Hays State University commencement ceremonies this spring!. Now that June has arrived, we are officially returning to pre-COVID-19 policies and practices. In general, this means that face coverings are no longer required. Classrooms will be returned to “normal” capacity. The Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center will retire its classroom pandemic re-assignment and re-embrace its performing arts purpose. And a myriad of opportunities to connect and grow in our relationships will proliferate. It is finally time to see smiles as we reconnect deeply and sincerely.