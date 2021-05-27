Cancel
Hays, KS

⚾WATCH: Hays High vs Topeka-Seaman

Hays Post
8 days ago
 8 days ago
Update: The start of the first game has been delayed an hour so Hays High's game will start closer to 2:15 p.m. Hays High opens the 5A state tournament against Topeka-Seaman at about 1:15 p.m.

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/
Posted by
Hays Post

⚾ Dreiling leads six Indians on All-WAC team

Hays High had six players named to the All-Western Athletic Conference baseball team led by junior Dylan Dreiling who was the WAC Player of the Year. He's joined on the first team by fellow juniors Dalton Dale and Garrett Wellbrock and senior Dominic Bainter. Seniors Dawson VonFeldt and Ben Krannawitter were named to the second team.
Posted by
Hays Post

🎾 FHSU tennis signs trio

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State head tennis coach Brian Flax has announced the signing of a trio of future Tigers in advance of the 2020-21 season. The Tiger Tennis class of 2021 includes Gracen Friess, Heidi Lubbers and Hope Lubbers. Gracen Friess heads to Hays after a decorated high...
Posted by
Hays Post

FHSU's Randall to be honored at MIAA Awards Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Whitney Randall, the MIAA Women's Winter Student-Athlete of the Year, will be honored in person at the MIAA Awards Celebration, presented by Husch Blackwell, on Monday at the Kansas City Music Hall inside Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, Mo. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be available to view for free on The MIAA Network.
Posted by
Hays Post

🏈Mahomes liking look of rebuilt O-line in offseason workouts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rarely has the crucial but often overlooked positions on the offensive line been so scrutinized as they have been in Kansas City. But after a miserable performance in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have a whole bunch of new faces protecting their half-billion dollar quarterback.
Posted by
Hays Post

⚾Ellis has four named to KABC All-State Team; Cain POY

After finishing 21-1 and earning a third-place finish at the 2-1A state baseball tournament last week, the Ellis Railroaders had four players named to the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-State Team. Tegan Cain was named Player of the Year in 2-1A and was named to the first-team as a...
Posted by
Hays Post

⚾Pérez homers twice again, Royals beat Twins 6-5 with error

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multi-homer games and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when centerfielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball, helping the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Pérez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo and drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ.
Posted by
Hays Post

⚾Indians land three on KABC All-State team

The Hays High Indians had three players named to the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches 5A All-State Team on Monday. Dylan Dreiling was a first-team selection at pitcher and was joined on the first-team by infielder Dalton Dale. Dominic Bainter was named to the second-team as a first baseman. Dreiling...
Posted by
Hays Post

MASON: Count on us to be Tiger strong

What great joy it was to have in-person Fort Hays State University commencement ceremonies this spring!. Now that June has arrived, we are officially returning to pre-COVID-19 policies and practices. In general, this means that face coverings are no longer required. Classrooms will be returned to “normal” capacity. The Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center will retire its classroom pandemic re-assignment and re-embrace its performing arts purpose. And a myriad of opportunities to connect and grow in our relationships will proliferate. It is finally time to see smiles as we reconnect deeply and sincerely.
Posted by
Hays Post

⚾ TMP-Marian/LaCrosse games moved to HHS

The TMP-Marian/LaCrosse baseball regional game with Russell/Victoria scheduled for Monday evening is changing venues. Due to rain this weekend, the game will now be played at Hays High School Monday at 7:00 p.m. The Monarchs are scheduled to host the semifinals and final rounds on Wednesday.
Kansas State

⚾ Davis Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Eli Davis has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference Monday. Davis pitched a seven-inning, no-hitter against Kansas State in game two of a doubleheader against the Wildcats. Davis needed 97 pitches to complete the no-hit performance and led Kansas to the 10-0 victory over KSU.
Hays Daily News

Rossi bests 400m hurdles record at Loper Twilight

The Fort Hays State track and field teams saw one school record go down on the final day of the regular season Sunday afternoon (May 16) at the Loper Twilight #2 hosted by Nebraska-Kearney. Mattie Rossi broke her own school record in the 400m hurdles, winning the race with a...
Posted by
Hays Post

⚽ HHS, TMP both host first-round regional matches

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the brackets for next week's regional soccer tournaments. The Hays High girls’ are the three-seed and will host Topeka West at 6pm Tuesday at the FHSU Soccer Stadium. No. 6 Maize South hosts Valley Center in the other half of the bracket. The two winners will meet Thursday at 6pm in the regional final.
Hays Daily News

Hays High softball falls at Garden City

The Hays High softball team rallied from a five-run deficit but couldn't overtake Garden City on the road Thursday, falling 10-8. Hays finished the regular season with a 12-8 mark. The Indians will open play in the Class 5A regional tournament against Newton at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Goddard-Eisenhower. The winner will meet the winner of Goddard-Eisenhower and Topeka West in the final.
Hays Daily News

Hays High sweeps Garden to close regular season

The Hays High baseball team closed out the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Garden City at home on Thursday, earning 2-0 and 13-7 wins. The Indians will now host a Class 5A regional tournament on Wednesday at Hays High. Hays (15-3) will open the regional against Andover (7-13)...
Kansas State

⚾ Kansas at Texas Tech Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas Tech have agreed to an amended schedule for this weekend’s series in Lubbock, Texas at Rip Griffin Park. The three-game series is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Friday’s game has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at noon.
Hays Daily News

Ellis wins MCL golf tourney

The Ellis golf team claimed a Mid-Continent League championship on Thursday at the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course. The Railers finished with a team score of 364, edging Hoxie by two strokes. Hoxie's Ashton Dowell fired a 7-over par 74 to win the tournament by two shots over Plainville's Parker...
Posted by
Hays Post

⚾ HHS hosts a 5A regional next week

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the brackets for next week's Class 5A baseball regionals. Hays High is the No, 3 seed in Class 5A West and will host No. 14 Andover Wednesday at Hays High School. Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Valley Center are also in the Hays regional. The winner advances to the 5A state tournament the following week at Wichita State's Eck Stadium.