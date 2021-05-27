Cancel
NFL

Top Five North Carolina Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

By Lorenz Leinweber
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 8 days ago

Coming off of an impressive 2020 campaign that ended in an Orange Bowl appearance, the North Carolina Tar Heels had five players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, including two running backs. Since his return to Chapel Hill, head coach Mack Brown has improved the program, turning a team that was in the shadows of the basketball program into an exciting, offensive powerhouse. North Carolina prospects in the NFL Draft are here to stay.

Sam Howell, Quarterback

North Carolina's Sam Howell is firmly in the conversation to be the first-overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Operating the air raid, Howell is a consistent and accurate passer. He throws a beautiful deep ball, dropping it in the bucket, over the shoulder of his receivers. After two phenomenal seasons, Howell will have to adapt to new wideouts with his top targets in Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome leaving for the NFL. If he can pick up where he left off, the signal-caller will be in contention for the top quarterback in the 2022 Draft class.

Ty Chandler, Running Back

Ty Chandler should have ample opportunities to thrive in his extra year of eligibility with North Carolina.

Taking advantage of extra eligibility, Chandler was able to transfer from Tennessee to North Carolina. Possessing impressive size at 6-foot, 210 pounds, he hopes to take over where Javonte Williams and Michael Carter left off. The Tar Heels want to run the football, so Chandler should have enough opportunities to show his ability next season.

Beau Corrales, Wide Receiver

Beau Corrales may be the top pass-catcher in UNC's explosive offense next season.

An injury-riddled 2020 season did not help Corrales’ development, but if he can get back to full health, Tar Heels fans should be excited about the 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout from Texas. With Brown and Newsome out of the picture, Corrales has a very realistic chance to be Howell’s primary target. A big senior season could see him shoot up draft boards.

Jordan Tucker, Offensive Tackle

Jordan Tucker is a massive prospect who has accumulated a respectable resume of on-field experience.

Another prospect with tremendous size, Tucker is listed at 6065, 340 pounds. This will be his third season starting at right tackle for a team that had a lot of offensive success over that time span. Tucker is a nasty finisher, using his size to put opponents on the ground.

Joshua Ezeudu, Offensive Guard

Joshua Ezeudu has impressive versatility and should stick at guard at the next level. 

Having played every position except center for North Carolina, Ezeudu possesses the positional versatility that NFL teams will value. His best fit at the next level is likely inside at guard. As opposed to other Tar Heels offensive linemen, Ezeudu is a better pass than run blocker, showing quick feet and mobility to mirror rushers.

