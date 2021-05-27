newsbreak-logo
Mike Martz: You can never have enough wide receivers

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

Should the Browns pursue Julio Jones in a trade? Former head coach Mike Martz says you can never have enough offensive weapons. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Wide Receivers#The Packers#Roster Decisions#Superstars
