Mike Martz: You can never have enough wide receivers

It’s not like the Tennessee Titans have ever been a magnet for the elite wide receivers in the NFL throughout their tenure here in Nashville. But, they certainly have one now in A.J. Brown. The former Ole Miss standout is 6’1″ 226 pounds, and plays the receiver position the same way Derrick Henry plays the running back position – explosive and physical. That’s the same way Corey Davis played for the Titans in 2020 before walking in free agency this offseason – a physical blocker and a guy that could make catches in conflict. Davis stands at 6’3″ 209 pounds. Since Jon Robinson came to town, that’s been a trend with the wide receiver position. Big, physical prospects. He added to it by drafting Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath this year, and signing the 6’3″ Josh Reynolds in free agency. Meanwhile, there hasn’t been much of an investment in finding the smaller, quicker, more versatile secondary and tertiary slot options for this offense – the likes of Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb, Julian Edelman, and the sort.