Choosing Your First Industry Job

Keywords are meaningful and accurate words or phrases that tell search engines what your content is about, and in turn, tell users what your content is about. When picking the proper words, you need to look at what your target audience is looking for. What do they search for? What keeps them up at night? What do they even not know that they don’t know yet? Knowing this will help you tailor your content to your target audience, and using keywords will help this content be found by them.