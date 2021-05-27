Mateo Kovacic: Premier League Player Watch

Since his £40m move from Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic has played a key role for Chelsea under three different managers in a variety of systems. Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel have all shown faith in the Croat, who has adapted impressively to the different demands of each coach. Comfortable in possession, extremely hard working and a willing ball-winner, there is little he can’t do, so it should perhaps be little surprise that all three managers have thought of him so highly. He appears well-suited to the 3-4-2-1 system that Tuchel has used since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.