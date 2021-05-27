Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mateo Kovacic: Premier League Player Watch

coachesvoice.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his £40m move from Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic has played a key role for Chelsea under three different managers in a variety of systems. Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel have all shown faith in the Croat, who has adapted impressively to the different demands of each coach. Comfortable in possession, extremely hard working and a willing ball-winner, there is little he can’t do, so it should perhaps be little surprise that all three managers have thought of him so highly. He appears well-suited to the 3-4-2-1 system that Tuchel has used since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

www.coachesvoice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Maurizio Sarri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Real Madrid#Croat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea willing to use Marcos Alonso in Achraf Hakimi deal

Chelsea are again believed to have increased their bid for Inter wing-back Achraf Hakimi, offering up Spaniard Marcos Alonso in exchange. The Blues have been chasing Hakimi for a few weeks now and initially gave Inter the chance of signing Emerson Palmieri as part of the deal, but Inter made it clear that they would prefer Alonso instead.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal line up Willian replacement

Arsenal line up Willian replacement (Daily Mail) Four Serie A clubs are chasing the signature of Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina - according to Corriere Dello Sport. Juventus, Atalanta, Sassuolo and Fiorentina are all weighing up summer bids for the 32-year-old, who only has one year left on his contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea’s Werner may be profligate, but that isn’t the problem (Pt. 2)

Picking up from where we left off in part one, Chelsea created 2.4 big chances per game in the 2020/21 league season (which we’ll refer to in this piece as “this season”). Werner gathered a cumulative xG of 13.43 this season, but he missed 18 big chances and scored just six league goals. Chelsea did not hit 60 league goals this season as a team, mainly being held afloat by its defense and goalkeeper. For comparison, the Blues created 2.8 big chances per game last season. Their highest goal scorer in 2019/20, Tammy Abraham, scored 15 league goals and missed 22 big chances from a cumulative xG of 18.08.
SoccerYardbarker

Euro 2020 Round Up / Friday 18 June: Mateo Kovacic's Croatia Settle For a Point as Billy Gilmour Shines Against England

Five Chelsea players featured on day eight of the European Championships - all for countries in Group D. Mateo Kovacic started for Croatia against the Czech Republic on Friday afternoon, whilst Reece James and Mason Mount played 90 minutes for England against Billy Gilmour, who made his first international start for Scotland. Ben Chilwell was named on the substitutes bench for England but did not come on.
Premier Leaguesempreinter.com

Inter Consider Moves For Man Utd’s Donny Van De Beek & Chelsea’s Matteo Kovacic To Replace Christian Eriksen, Italian Media Report

With midfielder Christian Eriksen set to miss an undetermined amount of next season due to his health problems, Inter will look to find a player to replace his contributions. — This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who report that Chelsea’s Matteo Kovacic and Manchester United’s Donny Van De Beek are among the midfielders that the Nerazzurri are considering.
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Chelsea show interest in €70m Liverpool, Arsenal target

Chelsea have become the latest Premier League side to show an interest in Real Sociedad and Sweden striker, Alexander Isak, according to reports in Spain. Isak is currently on duty with Sweden at Euro 2020, after scoring 17 goals in La Liga last season. That form has made him one of the more interesting profiles for the summer transfer window. At the age of 21, in theory he is only going to get better. Therefore, Premier League teams could take advantage.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour cannot be stagnated like Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea had seemingly struck gold with Ethan Ampadu. The young Welshman was earning rave reviews and was even starting against Premier League opponents for Antonio Conte. But then, Conte was sacked and Maurizio Sarri came in with his infamous “14 player” idea. Ampadu, in an injury plagued season, didn’t make that 14 man shortlist.