Public Health

Connecting Liver Patients, Caregivers and Providers With Policymakers

Posted by 
Cancer Health
Cancer Health
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Global Liver Institute (GLI) today formally announced its Liver Action Network, a national U.S. initiative to connect liver patients, caregivers, and providers with policymakers on urgent policy changes to improve the liver patient experience. The GLI Liver Action Network will provide technical support to liver health community organizations around the country, building grass roots capacity for patient advocates and advocacy groups to shape liver health policy at the federal, state, and local levels from health systems to insurance companies to Congress.

Cancer Health

Cancer Health

New York City, NY
Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health.

