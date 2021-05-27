Connecting Liver Patients, Caregivers and Providers With Policymakers
Global Liver Institute (GLI) today formally announced its Liver Action Network, a national U.S. initiative to connect liver patients, caregivers, and providers with policymakers on urgent policy changes to improve the liver patient experience. The GLI Liver Action Network will provide technical support to liver health community organizations around the country, building grass roots capacity for patient advocates and advocacy groups to shape liver health policy at the federal, state, and local levels from health systems to insurance companies to Congress.www.cancerhealth.com