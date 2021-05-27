The 15 Best Things to Do in Austin, Texas

It's almost impossible to distill everything that's special about Austin into a single list, and everyone's bound to have opinions on the best things to do — the best park, the best taco place, the best swimming hole. But if you want to get a sense for the city's quirky, down-to-earth soul, these activities and places are a great starting point. Just a heads up that you’re not going to find suggestions like “Take a tour of the Texas Capitol” or “Hang out at Zilker Park” here. We'll assume that you've heard of some of the most touristy to-dos in Austin and are looking for more unique ideas.