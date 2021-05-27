AT Journey Across 2016 – 2021 Days 46 – 49

If you’re in your mid-40s and feel it’s too late to follow your dreams of hardcore, on-a-shoestring international travel for months on end, well, let us introduce you to Ida Pfeiffer, your new mentor, teacher, and guide. Pfeiffer was one of the most widely traveled and adventuresome people of the 19th century, possibly the most well-traveled woman on the planet before the turn of the 20th. She was not wealthy. She was not connected. She was not educated. She did not begin her travels until she turned 45. Pfeiffer, though, was tough, open-minded, resilient, and above all, curious and charmed by the world. Those are the sorts of qualities that serve all travelers well, especially a woman traveling alone through a world and a time in which when women didn’t travel very much at all. She endured decades of mundane, hard life, and once she hit her 40s, decided, to hell with it, I’m seeing the damn world. By the time her travels were over, she’d covered more than 150,000 miles by sea, more than 20,000 by land, had been around the world twice, befriended Bedouins and cannibals, and received medals of recognition from kings. Not at all bad for a middle-aged mom.