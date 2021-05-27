Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Is Living Up To The Hype

When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally made his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays in late April 2019 — after being kept in the minors for nearly a month1 — the hype was immense. Guerrero is, of course, the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Sr., making him one of several Blue Jays whose dads were star players. But even relative to other major-league progeny, Guerrero Jr. stood out: Baseball America named him its No. 1 prospect going into 2019, while others wondered — without hyperbole — whether he was the greatest prospect ever.