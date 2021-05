LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Swizz Beatz checked in and gave us the answers to all of your questions, this interview is a MUST see, like seriously! DMX‘s untimely passing impacted us all, we are so grateful he left us with his posthumous album, Exodus, produced by Swizzy of course. This album has so many bangers – DMX definitely left his mark! If you know anything about DMX you know he wasn’t a fan of features but Swizz says, “he was actually excited” to do this album and believes, “this was his best body of work”.