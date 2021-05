Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced Nintendo Switch players to the Gigantamax phenomena, which allows Pokemon to grow to gigantic sizes and change in certain ways. Pikachu is one of several Pokemon that can Gigantamax in the game, and one fan paid homage to its appearance with an incredible papercraft lamp! The lamp was shared on Reddit by poster Antogzlz, who also uploaded a video on YouTube to show fans how they can make one for themselves. Fans should be warned that the entire process apparently took about 50 hours to complete, but the final results are nothing short of incredible!