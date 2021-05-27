NHS hit by GP shortages as patient numbers soar
A recent report warns the NHS could again be on the brink of being overwhelmed, this time due to severe GP shortages. When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, there was a risk that hospitalisations would result in the health service being overwhelmed. These new concerns are centred around a lack of available GPs as patient numbers rise. The analysis comes just days after it was revealed some patients could be facing a three-year wait for dental treatment on the NHS.www.pensiontimes.co.uk