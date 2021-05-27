newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

NHS hit by GP shortages as patient numbers soar

By Reno Charlton
pensiontimes.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report warns the NHS could again be on the brink of being overwhelmed, this time due to severe GP shortages. When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, there was a risk that hospitalisations would result in the health service being overwhelmed. These new concerns are centred around a lack of available GPs as patient numbers rise. The analysis comes just days after it was revealed some patients could be facing a three-year wait for dental treatment on the NHS.

www.pensiontimes.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Service#Nhs England#Gps#Cancer#Patient Care#Primary Care Doctors#Due Care#Health Care Services#Dental Care#The Health Foundation#Severe Gp Shortages#Nhs Gps#Nhs England Data#Nhs England Figures#Patient Numbers#Gp Services#Gp Practices#Patient Groups#Dental Treatment#Urgent Cancer Checks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesTelegraph

Exclusive: Non-urgent patients shunted to back of NHS queue

Patients could be removed from NHS waiting lists or pushed to the back of the queue under a health service review to prioritise the most urgent cases. New guidance instructs hospitals to review all patients waiting for diagnostic tests in order to establish which need to be treated first. Medics...
HomelessBBC

Rising patient numbers threaten to overwhelm GPs

Rising numbers of patients needing care, restrictions on access and a shortage of GPs is threatening to overwhelm the system, doctors and patient groups are warning. It comes after the pandemic has caused severe disruption to GP practices, with services now struggling to keep up with demand. An analysis of...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Why addressing nursing shortage in Texas is critical to patient care

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, Texas expects a nursing shortage, upwards of 15,900 by 2030. This comes as baby boomers age and require extra care and as many of the generation's nurses are expected to retire. Nursing programs like the one at Baptist...
Health Servicesihsmarkit.com

Proposed nurse-to-patient ratios could create nursing shortages in New York

In recent years, increased attention has been given to the idea of mandating nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in US hospitals and nursing homes. Proponents of such mandates argue that higher staffing levels result in improved patient health outcomes and nurse wellbeing. Opponents argue that mandated ratios would increase administrative and cost burdens placed on hospitals and nursing homes (many of which are already on shaky financial ground and consistently struggle to staff some units), as well as create inefficiencies in care delivery by diverting resources from other health occupations to hire more nurses. To date, California is the only state with mandated nurse-to-patient ratios. In 2018, Massachusetts voters rejected a ballot question that would have mandated nurse staffing ratios across hospital units. Recently, ratio mandates have been proposed in other states (including Illinois, Ohio, and New York) and at the national level.
HealthMedscape News

Ambulance iPads to Improve Patient Care Under NHS Long-Term Plan

Tens of thousands of iPads will be issued to ambulance crews across England so that patients get the right care faster, NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens has announced. The 30,000 devices will allow ambulance crews to send photographs from the scene of an accident so stroke specialists and other clinicians on standby in emergency departments can get straight to work when the patient arrives at the hospital.
Worldyourdecommissioningnews.com

The number of patients in French hospitals continues to decline slowly

About 0.01% of people who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 between January and April subsequently contracted the virus, according to a US government study published on Tuesday, confirming the very high efficacy of the vaccines. “Even if the authorized vaccines were highly effective, rare cases of contamination were to be...
HealthThe Guardian

The Guardian view on medical records: NHS data grab needs explaining

The government wants to extract the general practice history of every patient in England by 1 July. Haven’t you heard? Ministers are not exactly shouting about this momentous news. NHS Digital, the body proposing the new scheme, has described it as a way to “improve” the collection of patient information that would allow better planning of healthcare services and use of data in medical research. But there are charging guidelines for the use of this data. One might reasonably conclude that the most sensitive medical details of the entire adult English population are being collected and some portion may be provided at “costs” agreed with third parties.
Public HealthNaturalNews

Everyone vaccinated for covid will DIE, warns French virologist

(Natural News) There is no chance of long-term survival for anyone who received a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection, according to leading French virologist Luc Montagnier. Everyone who is getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus will die, he reportedly stated during a recent interview, which you can watch below at Brighteon.com.
Public HealthKCTV 5

Doctors treat growing number of COVID-19 patients with lingering symptoms

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating an increasing number of patients with lingering effects and symptoms from COVID-19. These patients, known as ‘long-haulers’, experience a range of symptoms from mild to severe. More than 33 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus; doctors say based on recent data a third fall into a ‘long-hauler’ category.