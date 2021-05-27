NHS hit by GP shortages as patient numbers soar

In recent years, increased attention has been given to the idea of mandating nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in US hospitals and nursing homes. Proponents of such mandates argue that higher staffing levels result in improved patient health outcomes and nurse wellbeing. Opponents argue that mandated ratios would increase administrative and cost burdens placed on hospitals and nursing homes (many of which are already on shaky financial ground and consistently struggle to staff some units), as well as create inefficiencies in care delivery by diverting resources from other health occupations to hire more nurses. To date, California is the only state with mandated nurse-to-patient ratios. In 2018, Massachusetts voters rejected a ballot question that would have mandated nurse staffing ratios across hospital units. Recently, ratio mandates have been proposed in other states (including Illinois, Ohio, and New York) and at the national level.