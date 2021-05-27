newsbreak-logo
Over 96% develop Covid antibodies after single vaccine dose

By Reno Charlton
pensiontimes.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid vaccination programme continues across the UK, with younger age groups now being called for their jabs. The programme started in earnest at the end of last year, kicking off with the over-80s and the clinically vulnerable. Since then, health services have been working hard to get through the age groups, with figures showing that tens of millions have now had their first vaccination. More than 20 million are also now fully vaccinated.

www.pensiontimes.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Healthmedtechdive.com

FDA opposes COVID-19 antibody testing to assess post-vaccination immunity

FDA has reiterated that antibody testing is not currently recommended to assess immunity after COVID-19 vaccination even as some medtechs are betting on the tests. The agency said SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests results should not be interpreted as evidence of a specific level of protection from the coronavirus. People who think they are protected may take fewer precautions and increase their own risk and the spread of the pathogen.
Public Healthnewburghgazette.com

Over half of Canadians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Canada's deputy chief medical officer says the country's COVID-19 vaccination rates have doubled in five weeks, reaching almost 20 million doses administered to date, while daily cases continue to decline. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada is extending its ban on incoming flights from India and Pakistan for another...
WorldThe Daily Star

Single-dose Oxford vaccine cannot protect against Indian variant

Bangladesh is potentially approaching a dual crisis. One is the shortage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, leaving over 14 lakh people in uncertainty over their second doses, and the other is the emergence of the notorious "Indian variant" in the country. Initially, there was a glimmer of hope that people...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Over 21 Crore Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Administered in India So Far

New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. It said 14,15,190 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 in the same group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
Sciencekentlive.news

Single Covid vaccine dose 'not particularly protective,' says Nervtag scientist

A single dose of a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine "is not particularly protective", a scientist who advises the UK Government has said. Professor Ravi Gupta, from the University of Cambridge and a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) advising the Government, told BBC Breakfast this morning (Monday, May 24) that people needed to have a second dose.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for UK as England hospital deaths creep up

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.The jab has been shown to be 67 per cent effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19, with studies suggesting it also significantly reduces the risk of hospital admission and death.The development came as the R rate of coronavirus infections crept above 1 in England. Data released on Friday by the Department of Health and Social Care and Scientific Sage put the figure between 1.0 and 1.1, up from between 0.9 and 1.1 last week.Meanwhile, deaths of Covid patients in England’s hospitals have begun to rise. In the week to 20 May, the total number of fatalities was 35. The number of deaths reached 42 in the week to 27 May.UK now a risk to rest of Europe due to spread of Indian variant, scientists warnResearchers believe they have solved vaccine blood-clot puzzleSuper mutant coronavirus variants may emerge, expert warns
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a full two weeks ahead of my first dentist appointment since the pandemic began. When I arrived for my cleaning, I was armed with my Pfizer vaccination card and my mask, fully anticipating that my doctor would need to know my vaccination status in the interest of protecting herself, her staff and the other patients.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Monoclonal Antibody Being Developed for Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19, Variants

An investigational therapy demonstrated neutralizing antibodies as well as protection against the virus in preclinical trials. A monoclonal antibody developed for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 displayed neutralizing activity against the virus as well as protection against it in animal models. The monoclonal antibody named ADG2 was “engineered...
Public HealthNaturalNews

Everyone vaccinated for covid will DIE, warns French virologist

(Natural News) There is no chance of long-term survival for anyone who received a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection, according to leading French virologist Luc Montagnier. Everyone who is getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus will die, he reportedly stated during a recent interview, which you can watch below at Brighteon.com.