Recovery in Bizav Flying Continues To Gain Steam

Airbus is seeking a role in developing the Air Combat Cloud pillar of the UK's Future Combat Air System (FCAS), of which the Tempest fighter is a crucial component. Speaking to Janes at the company's space facility in Portsmouth, the managing director of Airbus Defence and Space (DS) in the United Kingdom said that he would be keen to build on the wider company's role in leading development of the Air Combat Cloud on the rival European FCAS being developed by France, Germany and Spain, with similar involvement in the FCAS programme from Italy, Sweden, and the UK.