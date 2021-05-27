Recovery in Bizav Flying Continues To Gain Steam
Business aircraft flying is surging above pre-pandemic levels in some places, with the U.S. charter market taking the lead and Florida the hub, according to data released today by WingX Advance. Demand in Western Europe has also increased in response to the lifting of some Covid-19 travel restrictions, while flight activity from Eastern Europe to Russia and the Middle East is “busier than ever,” the company added. “All told, the business aviation charter market looks to be well teed up for this summer,” noted WingX managing director Richard Koe.www.ainonline.com