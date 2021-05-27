AP sources: Staffing hampered response to prison suicide

Prison officers guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he was found dead in a New York cell have admitted to falsifying records in a deal that will see them avoid jail time, according to the Associated Press.Authorities said late on Friday that two Bureau of Prisons workers guarding Epstein the night he died in August 2019 would not face time behind bars on allegations of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of monitoring the disgraced financier.Tova Noel and Michael Thomas would be subject to supervised release and 100 hours community service for lying on prison records to appear they had made...