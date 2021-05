All you’ll need is a ticket and proof of vaccination to sit in the stands this year as both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets prepare for the playoffs. Governor Cuomo has announced that when the teams start their postseason run, fans will be permitted to cheer them on, shoulder to shoulder, with no mask mandate or social distance necessary. It’s just one of many signs that life in the city may soon be back to nearly normal. While it isn’t clear if more fans will get vaccinated in the next few weeks, one thing is clear, the excitement that the Knicks are in the playoffs at all. So in the spirit of the excitement of the fans in the stands, who better to spotlight the hope than Metrofocus’ own resident Knicks fan and co-host Jenna Flanagan and Daily News NBA reporter Kristian Winfield.